Sunday Night Football: Curtis Samuel inactive, but Antonio Gibson is dressed

Getty Images

Receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) won’t play in Sunday Night Football. He is among the team’s inactives after working out pregame.

Washington will have running back Antonio Gibson (toe).

Gibson has 270 touches for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Washington’s other inactives are cornerback William Jackson III (calf), quarterback Garrett Gilbert, kicker Brian Johnson, cornerback Corn Elder, linebacker Jamin Davis and receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden.

The Cowboys’ inactives are left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), safety Israel Mukuamu, cornerback Kyron Brown and quarterback Will Grier.