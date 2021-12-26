Trevon Diggs gets 11th interception of the season, tying team record

Getty Images

At some point, quarterbacks surely will stop throwing at Trevon Diggs. Taylor Heinicke, though, didn’t even wait a play before targeting Diggs.

It did not work out well for Heinicke and Washington.

Diggs picked a deep throw intended for Terry McLaurin, making like the receiver on the play. It was the first play from scrimmage for Washington.

Diggs’ 11th interception tied the team record of Everson Walls for the most picks in a single season.

The Cowboys, who gave up two sacks and gained only 7 yards on their first possession, took over on their own 29. Eight plays later, they were in the end zone.

Ezekiel Elliott caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott, giving Dallas a 7-0 lead. Elliott has three rushes for 19 yards and one catch for 5 yards.

Prescott is 7-of-7 for 62 yards and a touchdown, with Amari Cooper catching three for 35. Cooper publicly lobbied for more targets last week.