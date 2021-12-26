Vikings put Sean Mannion on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Vikings will have a new backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

The team placed Sean Mannion on the COVID-19 reserve list on Sunday, which means that rookie Kellen Mond is set to be active for the first time this season as the No. 2 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins. Cousins is dealing with a rib injury, so Mond could be called into action if a hit by Aaron Donald or another Ram exacerbates the issue.

Mannion is vaccinated while Mond and Cousins were not when they went on the reserve list during training camp this summer. Both players appear to be good to go for Sunday, but a ruling that they were close contacts to Mannion would result in them being unavailable as well.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is also out for Sunday because of COVID protocols. The Vikings will be trying for a win that keeps them in playoff position heading into the final two weeks of the season.