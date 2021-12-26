Who’s in danger of getting fired by Tuesday morning?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 26, 2021, 4:37 PM EST
Teams with head-coaching vacancies as of 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, along with teams who have told their coaches they won’t be back, can begin interviewing assistant coaches from other teams, 12 days before the conclusion of the regular season. So which other coaches could learn in the next 40 hours or so that they’re out?

Here’s a list of guys who potentially have reason to be concerned, ranging from those who should be most concerned to those who should be least concerned.

Matt Nagy, Bears: Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things. And the Bears seem to be sufficiently dysfunctional to fire a guy with two playoff appearances in three seasons, eight months after authorizing a trade up to get a potential franchise quarterback, whom the next coach may not want. If they’ve already decided to make a change, there’s no reason to delay the implementation of the move. Which probably means they will.

Matt Rhule, Panthers: Owner David Tepper covets having greatness at quarterback, coach, and G.M. Once he decides that a given guy won’t be great, Tepper cuts the cord. Will he do that after a pair of so-so seasons from Rhule? The buyout would be enormous, but it’s the cost of doing business. Tepper, if he’s no longer sold on Rhule, would rather pay him not to coach and to pay someone else to do the job.

Vic Fangio, Broncos: New G.M. George Paton surely wants to hire his own coach, but the Broncos remain in the fringes of the playoff chase. Also, the possibility of a looming change in ownership could prompt the current power structure to tread water so that the new owner can hire the next coach, perhaps after 2022.

Mike Zimmer, Vikings: They remain alive for a playoff berth, and there’s not an ideal interim replacement on the staff. Which means that the Vikings will sit tight and then fall behind the other teams looking for new coaches, after the Vikings inevitably fail to make the playoffs.

David Culley, Texans: He has seemed overmatched from the get go, but it’s becoming more and more clear that he got the job so that G.M. Nick Caserio can essentially be the shadow coach, communicating with Culley during games on matters of strategy and whatnot. Caserio would lose plenty of that influence and freedom with a coach who would scoff at the idea of being micromanaged by the G.M. That will make Caserio inclined to stay the course. A late-season winning streak doesn’t hurt, despite the damage it will do to Houston’s draft priority.

Robert Saleh, Jets: It’s highly unlikely that Saleh will be one and done. The bigger potential problem would happen if the Jets fire G.M. Joe Douglas and then hire a new boss who may want a different coach. Like Douglas did after he got the job.

Joe Judge, Giants: He’s reportedly safe. Some think he shouldn’t be. But all that matters is what ownership wants. And ownership apparently wants to break its trend of firing coaches after two seasons.

  2. 34-10 and the score made it look closer than it was. How is Joe Judge safe? John Mara needs to wake up.

  3. judge, ruhle and zimmer are gone by tuesday (never trust a mara). culley just saved his job. nagy is done at the end of the season because it’s the bears. fangio and salah get another year.

  5. The modern game is a not only a young man’s game, it’s also a young-minded man’s game. Time for Zim to enjoy his life outside football, Kentucky ranch, supermodel gf, enjoying that gaze into the sky that comes when it’s time to

  9. I’ll throw my support behind long embattled Mike Zimmer.

    This poor guy is seriously getting the short end of the stick if the Vikings decide to move on from him.

    He’s only been there 8 short seasons.
    It takes some time for a coach to get comfortable in a place, implementing his philosophy and schemes.
    Also drafting and acquiring the proper personnel to fully realize your roster is always a work in progress.

    In all honesty, I believe a new lifetime extension is well overdue for the best head coach in the NFL.
    In Zimmer We Trust!!!

  11. Artice is spot on regarding Zimmer. The Vikes will cling onto him as long as possible, only to miss out on some top choices for HC early on.

  12. David Culley (FOR SURE!)… Never really gave that team a chance even with drama…
    Matt Rhule – Panthers deserve better…
    Joe Judge – a once respectable team now just padding their opponents win column…
    Vic Fangio – another once respectable team just padding other teamsw win column..

  14. Hey now…. Everyone knows that the only reason the Vikes lose games is due the refs. Why even today the refs just let the ram hoodlums tackle the Vikings offensive players instead of just letting them score TDs. The fix is in.

    Zimmer should keep his job. It’s the refs who should be fired.

  15. NYG should clear the top 3 chairs and start fresh. Not a fan of them, or against, but from the outside seems a clear need. Maybe Judge and Jones seem better up close but from a far they seem low NFL grade if NFL grade at all. IMO

  16. Its time for Matt Rhule to go and its should be sooner than later. Time for Rhule to fish or cut bait.

  19. Well said Mike, I was thinking the same thing about the Vikes. They’ll wait and be stuck with another coach that’s 20 years behind the rest of the top teams in the league.. I’d say they’re in a rebuild, but that would imply they’d built something and and won. The “build” continues….

  20. Just a few weeks ago, fans were claiming they were going to run away with the division. What happened? Also, what happened to owning up your trash talk? I’ve heard it all year from Vikings fans on every single Packers post but if anyone comments on a Vikings post they’re villains. How ironic.

  25. Word on the street here in Charlotte is that Rhule has already been informed that he’s fired. It’s just a matter of when they announce it.

  28. The current coach in Arizona doing a nose dive. Do the Bidwells pull the plug now stop the bleeding and let someone else coach them in the playoffs.

    It is obvious Kingsbury isn’t very good with that debacle in Detroit.

  30. Matt Nagy has a 32-31 record. He has 1 winning season in 4 years. His record over the last 3 years is 20-27. His team has progressively gotten worse and worse.

  32. “The bigger potential problem would happen if the Jets fire G.M. Joe Douglas and then hire a new boss who may want a different coach.”

    They fired their GM and kept Rex Ryan and told candidates they couldn’t fire Ryan for at least one year. John Idzik wanted to rebuild, Ryan wanted to win now and both got fired two years later.

  33. “What good does it do to create lists like this? I don’t like it. One man’s hotseat is another man’s heated bidet.”
    -Mike Zimmer

