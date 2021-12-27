After 1-7 start, Dolphins control their playoff destiny

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 27, 2021, 5:33 PM EST
At the end of October, the Dolphins were 1-7 and making the playoffs seemed like an impossible task. But after a six-game winning streak got them to 7-7, the playoffs are a very realistic possibility.

In fact, the Dolphins’ path to the playoffs is simple: Win their final three games, and they’re in the playoffs.

That starts tonight against the Saints, where the Dolphins are favored to win thanks to a New Orleans COVID-19 outbreak that left the team down to rookie Ian Book at quarterback.

After tonight, the Dolphins are at Tennessee next week and then close the season at home against the Patriots. The Dolphins will likely be underdogs in both of those games, but winning both is not out of the question.

The Dolphins have benefited from a much easier schedule in November and December than they had in September and October, and the Saints’ quarterback situation made the schedule easier still. But they’ve won the games they needed to win, and they’re three more wins away from a remarkable turnaround to a season that once looked lost.

2 responses to “After 1-7 start, Dolphins control their playoff destiny

  1. This team still is flawed and has major holes on offense(and offensive coaching) and needs better LB play. But it’s been fun to watch the past 7 weeks and I’ll enjoy the rest of this season even if I know they have no real shot at the Super Bowl…

  2. It always puzzles me when writers say Miami only won games because of the opponents have been losing teams. These are all professional football teams so any given Sunday anything can happen.
    If I recall correctly Buffalo lost to Jax. Chargers lost to Houston and there are plenty more of those scenarios just like it yet you never see the writers talk about Pats or Buffalo and games they won against the same opponents. Miami has had more distractions this season (all the Watson talk that was mostly promoted by the media) then most other teams in the league. Tua had almost a career ending injury in college and came in last season with zero training camp and still not 100 percent healthy yet still played decent. And this season he has the league best completion percentage and for those that say all short passes you may want to check the stats because Brady, Allen and many others that are put high on the throne all have the identical yards per pass average.
    Give Miami some credit for what they are doing for a change please!!

