“Barring a miracle” Mekhi Becton won’t return this season

Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton has not played since injuring his knee in the team’s season-opening loss to the Panthers and that’s likely led most people to assume that he won’t be playing again this year.

The Jets have resisted ruling out Becton’s return, but there’s not much time left in the season and that’s led to a change in tune. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday that “barring a miracle” Becton will not play in the final two games of the season.

Becton had some promising moments during his rookie season, so losing the 2020 first-round pick for all but a few snaps of this season was a disappointing development for a team that needs all the help it can get on the offensive line.

If all goes well, they’ll have him back next to 2021 first-rounder Alijah Vera-Tucker on what the team hopes will be a more capable unit next season.