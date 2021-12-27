Bengals place backup QB Brandon Allen on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bengals could have a COVID-19 problem emerging.

Cincinnati has placed backup quarterback Brandon Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday.

At this point starting quarterback Joe Burrow remains on the active roster and there’s no indication that he would necessarily test positive for the virus.

But when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, backup quarterback Case Keenum tested positive a couple of days later. So the situation in Cincinnati could be worth monitoring over the next few days.

With Allen on the COVID-19 list, practice squad quarterback Jake Browning would presumably get elevated off the practice squad to backup Burrow against Kansas City on Sunday if Allen is not cleared in time.

Cincinnati also placed defensive back Darius Phillips on the COVID-19 list, though he was on injured reserve.

The Bengals now have five players on their COVID-19 list from their active roster.