Broncos place Mike Purcell, Andre Mintze on COVID-19 reserve list

The Broncos placed defensive lineman Mike Purcell and outside linebacker Andre Mintze on their COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Monday. They join center Lloyd Cushenberry III, who missed Sunday’s loss to the Raiders after going on the list Dec. 23.

Purcell, a sixth-year player, has appeared in 12 games with nine starts for Denver this season. He has 29 tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Mintze went on injured reserve Oct. 18 but was designated for return Dec. 22. He practiced with the team last week.

Denver also placed defensive end Jonathan Harris on the practice squad COVID-19 list and released center Javon Patterson from the practice squad.