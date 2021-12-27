Bruce Arians will “welcome” requests to interview Byron Leftwich, Todd Bowles

Getty Images

The wildcard in the new procedure that allows teams with coaching vacancies to interview assistant coaches from other teams is that the team with the assistant coaches drawing interest elsewhere must consent. It sure sounds as if Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians will give that consent.

“None of the paperwork has been put in yet,” Arians told reporters on Monday when asked whether teams have requested permission to interview offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and/or defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. “They have to go through channels. And I welcome it if it is.”

Leftwich has been linked to the Jacksonville vacancy. On Sunday, Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reported that the Raiders have interest in speaking to Bowles.

The window for requesting permission opens at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

If a team gives permission for even one interview for an assistant, it must grant permission to all teams interested in the assistant. Some head coaches may resist, given that it can indeed create a distraction. Some teams have lobbied to push the process later, not earlier, so that the assistants will focus on the jobs they have before turning their attention to the one they’re trying to get.