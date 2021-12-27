Buccaneers place Mike Evans on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans is already week-to-week with a hamstring injury. But now another reason may keep him off the field for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Tampa Bay placed Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Evans suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 15 loss to New Orleans.

If either COVID-19 or the hamstring injury keeps him out for the next two weeks, then he’ll finish without reaching 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career. Evans currently has 899 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

Though Tampa Bay also lost receiver Chris Godwin to a torn ACL last week, they did get Antonio Brown back after his injuries and suspension. Brown caught 10 passes for 101 yards in Tampa Bay’s 32-6 victory over Carolina on Sunday.

The Buccaneers now have three players on their COVID-19 list, with Evans joining receiving Jaelon Darden and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches.