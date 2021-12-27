Bucs activate Breshad Perriman from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman is back.

Perriman was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list today after missing the last two games.

The last time Perriman played, he scored a 58-yard touchdown in overtime to beat the Bills. Since then the Bucs have lost receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans to injuries, so getting Perriman back will be helpful for Tampa Bay.

With Perriman, Evans and Godwin all out yesterday, Tom Brady relied heavily on Antonio Brown, who had 10 catches for 101 yards. Perriman may be Brady’s No. 2 option this week against the Jets.