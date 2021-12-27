Cardinals activate Rodney Hudson

Getty Images

The Cardinals will have center Rodney Hudson back in the lineup this week.

Hudson missed the last two games while on the COVID-19 reserve list, but the team announced on Monday that he has been activated.

Max Garcia moved to center with Hudson out of the lineup and Josh Jones took over at right guard. Jones had a poor game in Saturday’s loss to the Colts that included three false start penalties.

The Cardinals lost both games that Hudson missed and three straight overall, which leaves them looking up at the Rams in the NFC West. They’ll try to find their way back to the winner’s circle against the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 17.