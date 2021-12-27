Cardinals place Markus Golden, Sean Harlow on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Cardinals activated center Rodney Hudson from the COVID-19 reserve list after he cleared protocols Monday, but they placed two other players on the list.

The team announced linebacker Markus Golden﻿ and reserve offensive lineman Sean Harlow﻿ now are on the COVID-19 reserve list. Punter Andy Lee went on the list last week, although coach Kliff Kingsbury said Lee is expected to test out of the protocols this week and play Sunday.

The league saw 106 players placed on the COVID list Monday, with 96 of those testing positive.

Golden has 11 sacks this season, but the Cardinals have Devon Kennard and Dennis Gardeck to play outside linebacker with Chandler Jones. Tahir Whitehead also is available from the practice squad.

Harlow has played 13 games with five starts, with his last start coming in Week 14.