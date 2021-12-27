Chargers placing seven players on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Chargers COVID-19 situation continues to get worse.

Via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters in his Monday press conference that defensive back Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Michael Davis, safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, edge rusher Emeke Egbule, offensive lineman Senio Kelemete, and defensive lineman Andrew Brown are all going on the COVID-19 list.

That gives the Chargers 18 players from their active roster and four players from their practice squad on their COVID-19 lists.

But the team already knows receiver Mike Williams, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and safety Nasir Adderley will be out for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, which means those three players are unvaccinated.

The Chargers now have very few defensive backs available heading into the penultimate game of the regular season. They’ll likely have to make a few roster moves this week with so many players potentially out.

At 8-7, Los Angeles needs a win over Denver in Week 17 after falling to Houston on Sunday.