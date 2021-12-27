Colts place five players on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

With several key players already in the COVID-19 protocols, the Colts placed five more players on COVID reserve on Monday morning.

Right tackle Braden Smith, cornerback T.J. Carrie, safety Jahleel Addae, linebacker Malik Jefferson, and running back Marlon Mack have all been placed on the COVID-19 list.

Smith was the lone starter remaining along Indianapolis’ offensive line at the end of Saturday’s victory over Arizona. Left tackle Eric Fisher departed the game with an injury, guards Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski were on the COVID-19 list, and center Ryan Kelly missed the game for personal reasons.

Still, the Colts were able to rush for 126 yards and Wentz was sacked only twice, though he was hit a total of seven times.

With the five additions, Indianapolis now has 12 players on the COVID-19 list from its active roster — including linebacker Darius Leonard — plus an additional player on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

The Colts face the Raiders on Sunday for a game with significant postseason implications. With the NFL’s revised COVID-19 protocols, they could get players back off the list sooner than 10 days if the individuals are vaccinated and asymptomatic.