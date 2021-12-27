Dolphins lead Saints 10-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The first half of Monday night’s game might rank as one of the most uninspiring of the season.

The highlight came with 10:29 remaining in the second quarter when Christian Wilkins nonchalantly stole Alvin Kamara‘s towel, which was tucked in the back of the Saints running back’s pants, as Wilkins walked by on his way to the sideline. Kamara responded by pushing Wilkins in the back.

It drew Kamara a 15-yard penalty.

The Dolphins lead the Saints 10-3 at halftime.

Miami has 130 yards, nine first downs, a missed field goal, three offensive points and five penalties for 55 yards. It has allowed five sacks. New Orleans has 67 yards, five first downs, five penalties for 45 yards and is 0-for-5 on third down. It also has allowed three sacks.

The only touchdown came on Ian Book‘s second career attempt when he tried to hit Lil'Jordan Humphrey in the flat and Andrew Van Ginkel tipped the pass at the line. Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham had an easy interception and nobody in front of him, running 28 yards for a touchdown.

Jason Sanders kicked a 48-yard field goal, giving the Dolphins a 10-0 lead before Brett Maher kicked a 38-yarder. Sanders missed a 59-yard try on the final play of the half after Tua Tagovailoa took a 9-yard sack on third down.

Tagovailoa is 14-of-17 for 116 yards, and Book has completed 5 of 7 passes for 52 yards and an interception.