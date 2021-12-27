Ian Book’s second career pass goes for pick-six

Getty Images

Rookie Ian Book‘s NFL debut is going as expected.

The fourth-round draft pick completed his first pass for 4 yards, but facing a third-and-three at his own 23 on the next snap, the Dolphins brought pressure.

Book tried to hit Lil'Jordan Humphrey in the flat.

Andrew Van Ginkel tipped the pass at the line, the 20th tipped pass at the line of scrimmage for the Dolphins this season. That leads the league.

Nik Needham had an easy interception and nobody in front of him, running 28 yards for a touchdown.

The Dolphins lead 7-0.

The Saints are playing their fourth quarterback of the season with Jameis Winston (knee) on injured reserve and Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the COVID-19 reserve list.