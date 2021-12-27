Jadeveon Clowney among eight Browns activated off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Browns have activated several players off the COVID-19 list on Monday, including key players on offense and defense.

Cleveland activated defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, running back Kareem Hunt, left tackle Jedrick Wills, cornerback Troy Hill, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, linebacker Mack Wilson, guard Drew Forbes, and safety Ronnie Harrison.

Hunt and Hill likely would have missed the last two games due to injury regardless. But having players like Clowney and Wills back for the upcoming game against the Steelers.

After their outbreak that moved their Saturday Week 15 contests against the Steelers to last Monday, the Browns still have seven players on their COVID-19 list.

The club had to place linebacker Elijah Lee on the list on Monday. But practice squad safety Nate Meadors was also activated off the COVID-19 list.