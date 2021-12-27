Jaguars put James Robinson on IR, 10 players on COVID reserve list

Getty Images

Jaguars running back James Robinson tore his Achilles on Sunday, so it was expected that the team would be putting him on injured reserve Monday but he’s not the only player who was removed from the active roster.

The Jaguars also announced that 10 players have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Tight end Dan Arnold, defensive tackle Malcom Brown, edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, tight end Luke Farrell, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, center Brandon Linder, tight end Chris Manhertz, edge rusher Lerentee McCray, left guard Andrew Norwell, and defensive lineman Jihad Ward make up that group.

Edge rusher Josh Allen, linebacker Myles Jack, wide receiver Laviska Shenault, right guard Ben Bartch, and linebacker Jordan Smith also went on the list before Sunday’s loss to the Jets, so the Jaguars are now up to 15 active roster players on COVID reserve. They’ll hope to have some of them back before their Week 17 game against the Patriots or winning will be an even more difficult task than it’s been for the first 15 games of the season.

The Jaguars filled a couple of the open spots on the roster by claiming linebacker Jamir Jones and running back Mekhi Sargent off of waivers from the Rams. Practice squad offensive lineman Jared Hocker went on the COVID reserve list to round out a busy day of moves in Jacksonville.