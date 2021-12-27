Jared Goff back with Lions, Josh Reynolds goes on COVID reserve

Getty Images

The Lions didn’t have quarterback Jared Goff with them for Sunday’s loss in Atlanta, but he is back with the team on Monday.

Goff has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. Goff tested positive a week ago, so his return comes as a result of either a negative test or a result that shows his viral load has dropped below infectious levels.

Tim Boyle got the start against the Falcons and went 24-of-34 for 187 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the 20-16 loss that dropped Detroit to 2-12-1 on the season.

While Goff will be back for the Week 17 trip to Seattle, he may not have wide receiver Josh Reynolds available as a target. Reynolds went on the COVID reserve list on Monday.