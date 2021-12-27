Jaylen Waddle scores first offensive touchdown as Dolphins take 17-3 lead

Getty Images

The Dolphins have their first offensive touchdown of the night and a 17-3 lead over the Saints.

Miami went 86 yards in nine plays.

Mack Hollins had the big play, catching a 40-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa despite Paulson Adebo draped over him for what should have been called pass interference. The Saints challenged the ruling on the field of a catch, and replay upheld it.

The Dolphins also had a 24-yard flea flicker Tagovailoa threw to Jaylen Waddle on the drive.

The Dolphins were bailed out by the Saints defense on a third-and-two incompletion from the New Orleans 3. David Onyemata was called for roughing the passer for a low hit on Tagovailoa.

Two plays later, Tagovailoa flipped the ball forward to Waddle, who ran it in for a 1-yard touchdown catch with 5:10 remaining in the third quarter.

With the Saints at 99 yards of offense for the game with rookie quarterback Ian Book, it seems unlikely they can rally from 14 down in the fourth quarter.