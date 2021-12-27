Jimmy Smith, Pernell McPhee come off Ravens COVID reserve; Tony Jefferson goes on

Getty Images

The Ravens are getting a couple of defensive players back from COVID-19 reserve on Monday, but another one is being put on the list.

The team announced that cornerback Jimmy Smith and linebacker Pernell McPhee are returning to the active roster. Safety Tony Jefferson is going on the list, which leaves them with nine active roster players currently unavailable.

Smith went on the list on December 19 and has not appeared in a game since playing 42 snaps in a Week 13 loss to the Steelers. McPhee went on the list last Tuesday after coming off of injured reserve, so he has not played in a game since Week 10.

Jefferson had 10 tackles and a sack in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. He’s played in two games since returning to the Ravens earlier this season.