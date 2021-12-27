Julio Jones, Bud Dupree placed on Titans’ COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Wide receiver Julio Jones‘ disappointing first season with the Titans now includes a trip to the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

The Titans announced on Monday that Jones has been placed on the list along with three other members of the active roster. Linebacker Bud Dupree, cornerback Buster Skrine, and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine were the other additions.

Jones has missed six full games and parts of several others because of hamstring injuries. He had one catch for seven yards in last Thursday’s win over the 49ers and 26 catches for 376 yards on the season.

All four players will be able to return in under 10 days if they’re vaccinated and get the needed test results. If unvaccinated, they’ll have to miss 10 days for a positive test or five days as close contacts.

The Titans also announced that two players are coming off the reserve list. Guard Rodger Saffold and defensive back Elijah Molden will be available to face the Dolphins in Week 17.