Kevin Stefanski: Baker Mayfield will bounce back and be better after Green Bay loss

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a career-high four interceptions on Saturday, which was a clear factor in Cleveland’s 24-22 loss to Green Bay.

Mayfield’s last interception came late in the fourth quarter on a play where there was clear contact between defensive back Rasul Douglas and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. But Mayfield even said after the game that you can’t bank on that foul being called.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t express much concern about Mayfield going forward.

“Baker told you guys, I’m sure the other night, he didn’t play up to his standard. And we expect him to play at a high level,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I think confidence-wise, with the quarterback position, you get too much credit, you get too much blame. And that’s just how it is. And he’ll bounce back and I think he’ll be better for it.”

After a solid third season, Mayfield has taken a step back in 2021. he’s completing 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,825 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His passer rating is down from 95.9 in 2020 to 86.1 in 2021, while his interception rate has nearly doubled.

The Browns still have a shot to win the AFC North if they beat the Steelers and Bengals in the last two weeks of the season. But they’ll need Mayfield to perform much better in order to do that.