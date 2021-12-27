Matt Rhule: I didn’t ask if my job is safe, but Panthers owner David Tepper has shown confidence

Getty Images

Panthers coach Matt Rhule is among the NFL coaches whose job could be in jeopardy, but he says owner David Tepper is confident in him — even if Rhule hasn’t been told whether his job is safe.

Rhule said today that he talked to Tepper and the two had a positive conversation.

“I talked to Dave today,” Rhule said. “He’s been unbelievably supportive. All of our conversations this morning were about the best things to do moving forward. He’s been tremendously supportive and shown me a ton of confidence. We’re certainly not where we want to be but we knew that this was something that was gonna have to be done right. Dave’s been nothing but great to me and I appreciate his confidence.”

Rhule said he didn’t ask directly whether his job is safe and will let Tepper speak to that if he chooses to.

“I don’t ask those direct questions and I certainly would never speak to his words,” Rhule said. “I would never speak for him. I would feel like that’d be out of line.”

There’s no doubt that Rhule has fallen short of what Tepper was expecting. But at this point it’s unknown whether Tepper thinks he can make the Panthers better by moving in a new direction.