Matt Rhule: Sometimes you need to be booed

Getty Images

The Panthers opened the 2021 season with a 3-0 record, but things have gone straight downhill from there.

Sunday’s 32-6 loss to a shorthanded Buccaneers team was their 10th in the last 12 games and it resulted in unhappy reactions from fans at Bank of America Stadium. There were boos for the team and chants in favor of firing Matt Rhule as he nears the end of his second season.

After the game, Rhule said he believes there are things to fix but that the process is “1000 percent working.” He also acknowledged that “no one can see it” and that he understands that is going to result in a negative reaction from the team’s fans.

“I much prefer passion over apathy,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “I much prefer pressure over nothing. I could do something else. I think our fans have been great. They support us and you know sometimes you need to be booed. . . . I have no issue with our fans. What fans deserve is they deserve a winner. They saw a really good team early in the year and they’re not seeing it right now. I understand their frustration.”

Fan frustration is never a good thing, but it can be managed much easier than frustration from the owner’s box. Should David Tepper feel differently about how the process is unfolding under Rhule, who is 10-21 since arriving in Charlotte, there could be big changes coming ahead of the 2022 season.