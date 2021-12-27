Miles Sanders out this week, won’t go on IR

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gave an update on running back Miles Sanders‘ condition during his Monday press conference.

Sirianni confirmed that Sanders broke a bone in his hand during Sunday’s 34-10 drubbing of the Giants. Sanders went for tests on Monday to see if he would be able to play through the injury, but Sirianni said that he has been ruled out for their Week 17 game against the Washington Football Team.

Sanders will not be going on injured reserve, however, and the Eagles will re-evaluate next week to see if he can play in the regular season finale or, should the Eagles make it, in a postseason game.

Running back Jordan Howard also got hurt on Sunday, but Sirianni said tests on his stinger came back with good news and that the team is hopeful that he’ll be able to go this week.