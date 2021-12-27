Monday Night Football: Dolphins rack up eight sacks in 20-3 win over Saints

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 27, 2021, 11:24 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints
A substantially depleted New Orleans Saints team proved no match for the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 198 yards with a touchdown and an interception, Jaylen Waddle caught 10 passes for 92 yards and a score, and the Miami defense harassed Saints starting quarterback Ian Book for eight sacks in a 20-3 victory.

Book was getting the start for New Orleans with both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the COVID-19 reserve list. Hill and Siemian are among 22 players on the COVID-19 reserve list for New Orleans and starting left tackle Terron Armstead was also inactive for the contest due to a knee injury.

Emmanuel Ogbah (2.0), Jerome Baker (1.5), Brandon Jones (1.0), Zach Sieler (1.0), Xavien Howard (1.0), Raekwon Davis (0.5), Christian Wilkins (0.5) and Jevon Holland (0.5) all contributed to the sack party on Book. The Dolphins defense didn’t allow a single third down conversion from the Saints as they were 0-for-12 on the night.

Book completed just 12-of-20 passes for 135 yards and was intercepted twice by Miami.

Nik Needham intercepted Book’s second pass of the night and returned it for a 28-yard touchdown to give the Dolphins a 7-0 lead.

A 48-yard field goal from Jason Sanders extended the Miami lead to 10-0 late in the first quarter.

The Saints only significant drive of the first half covered 55 yards on eight plays and took advantage of a roughing the passer call against Book by Brandon Jones. Brett Maher converted a 38-yard field goal to get New Orleans on the board late in the half.

Tagovailoa made big connections with Mack Hollins for 40 yards and Waddle for 24 yards as Miami marched 86 yards on nine plays on a decisive third quarter drive. A 1-yard touchdown from Tagovailoa to Waddle made it a 17-3 game as the Dolphins took full command.

Brandon Jones intercepted Book in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on a stellar outing for the Dolphins defense.

Caleb Benenoch started at right tackle for New Orleans. He would leave the game in the fourth quarter with Kyle Murphy taking his place to finish the game. The Saints signed Murphy today to add emergency depth to the roster.

9 responses to “Monday Night Football: Dolphins rack up eight sacks in 20-3 win over Saints

  3. Not terribly impressive and a shame that the game had to be played with so many out. But, Miami did what they needed to do and we’ll see about next week…

  4. Amazing turnaround this season by Miami. It’s impressive no matter the opposition. Brian Flores is a real NFL coach unlike the so called overrated college coaches like Meyer,Rhule etc

  5. This is why I don’t believe in firing a coach after a QB’s rookie season. If you hadn’t been following NFL football, you’d probably think Sean Payton was a horrible coach. If you’re thinking about firing a coach who doesn’t have an elite QB, you’re lazy and not solving anything.

  6. Can hardly wait to see saints offensive line grades from this game. Threw Book to the wolves. Wonder if angola has a team to recruit from?

  8. Payton screwed the pooch when he trusted a rookie QB to throw that many times and effectively took his best player out of the game. With a rookie QB and a dynamic RB like Kamara, you need to keep handing the ball off. Try something outside the tackles. Dont take away a HR threat and cripple the young kid like that.

  9. The Dolphins beat a Saints team with 21 players on the Covid-reserve list. The Dolphins were basically playing the Saints practice squad with a few starters thrown in.

    I wouldn’t feel great about this win. Due to Covid, the Saints were barely even able to find enough players to field a team. Really. We were down to our fourth string quarterback. (Winston, Simeon, Hill, the Book).

    A win is a win, but I wouldn’t get too psyched about beating the Saints JV squad.

    I bet Drew Brees was at home watching the offensive line 3rd and 4th stringers trying to defend Book and thanking his lucky stars he didn’t come back for this game.

