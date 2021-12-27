Monday Night Football: Terron Armstead is inactive

Getty Images

The Saints can’t catch a break. They have 22 players on their COVID-19 reserve list, including their top two quarterbacks, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian.

Their inactive list has only one name on it, but it’s a big one.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) will not play. He was listed as questionable after returning to a limited practice Saturday.

James Hurst, Caleb Benenoch and recently signed Kyle Murphy are the only offensive tackles available tonight.

The Saints also are light at defensive end, but Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee) is active. The team also will have Cameron Jordan at the position.

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder) also is active.

The Dolphins had no players with injury designations, so their inactives all are healthy scratches. Running back Salvon Ahmed, defensive tackle John Jenkins and cornerback Trill Williams are Miami’s inactives tonight.

The Dolphins will have Duke Johnson, Phillip Lindsay and Myles Gaskin at running back tonight.