NFL moves Sunday’s Rams-Ravens game to 1 p.m. ET, Panthers-Saints to 4:25

The NFL has tweaked the schedule for Sunday afternoon, switching Rams-Ravens and Panthers-Saints.

The Rams-Ravens game has been moved to 1 p.m. ET, while Panthers-Saints has been moved to 4:25. Both games remain on FOX, but they’ve switched kickoff times.

Late in the season the NFL tries to put the biggest games in the broadcast windows that will draw the biggest audiences, and in this case the big Sunday afternoon TV game is Cardinals-Cowboys at 4:25. By moving the Rams-Ravens game to the earlier window, that allows more of the country, particularly the large Los Angeles market, to see Cardinals-Cowboys.

With no Thursday or Saturday games in Week 17, there are a season-high 15 Sunday games this week, with nine in the early afternoon window, five in the late afternoon window and Vikings-Packers on Sunday Night Football.