Pete Carroll doesn’t think Seahawks need to “restart” things before next season

The Seahawks are 10-game losers for the first time since Pete Carroll became their head coach and will finish this season with their first losing record since 2011, which was the year before quarterback Russell Wilson joined the club.

They’ve enjoyed a long run of success since that point, but some see this season’s struggles as a sign that it is time for a reboot that could include a new quarterback or head coach among other changes designed to point the team back in the right direction. During a Monday appearance on 710 ESPN, Carroll said he does not believe that the time has come to embark on a rebuilding effort.

“Not for one reason at all am I thinking that we have to restart this whole thing and create a new philosophy and a new approach and all that. I don’t think that,” Carroll said. “I think we’ve got the essence of the things that we need. We’ve got to build on them, we’ve got to support it better, and we’ve got to continue to grow and progress. There’s no standing still, but there’s the foundation for doing things.”

Carroll said that he believes the team has “young players that are helping us and on the come up and growing” while pointing to the pass rush and cornerback as areas the team can build upon heading into next season. He also said “we weren’t as strong around” Wilson as they needed to be, but there will likely need to be some certainty about Wilson’s return before the team makes plans for how to address their offensive needs.

Any attempts to improve will be made more difficult by the lack of a first-round pick for the second straight year, so there’s both a lot of work and a lot of decisions to make as the Seahawks turn the page from a disappointing 2021 season.