Pete Carroll: I have to do more to help players

The Seahawks were up 24-14 going into the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against a Bears team being quarterbacked by Nick Foles, but Chicago scored 11 points in the final 11 minutes to hand Seattle what head coach Pete Carroll called “as disappointing of a loss” as the team has had since he became their coach.

The Seahawks are now 5-10, which guarantees them their worst record of the Carroll era and a last place finish in the NFC West for the first time since Carroll became the coach. Carroll said the disappointment was because of how the team let a game in their control slip away and said he was putting the blame on himself rather than the players for not coming through down the stretch.

“I’m taking it the other way,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “I’m taking it like I need to do better. I’m not calling [out] the players for not responding. I have to respond better. I’ve got to do more for them and help them more so. Maybe that’s a coach’s ego or whatever. But I don’t mind holding myself in that kind of accountability. I’ve just got to find a way. I’m expecting our other coaches and the players to do the same thing. Everybody gives everything they have to give us every shot to be as good as we can possibly be. And it starts with me.”

There’s a lot of speculation about the futures of many people in Seattle with Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson at the top of the list. The focus on Sunday was on the present, but it won’t be long before we see how widespread the changes are after things came crashing down for the Seahawks in 2021.