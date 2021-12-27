Rashaad Penny: My journey is far from over

Getty Images

Sunday was a disappointing day for the Seahawks as a team, but it was a good day for a member of the team who is trying to turn his career around.

Running back Rashaad Penny ran 17 times for 135 yards and a touchdown in the 25-24 loss to the Bears to continue his first extended run as a starter since being drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft. Penny ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns two weeks ago and said the last few weeks have been “a big milestone” because he’s stayed healthy and shown he can be productive after his career went off track because of injuries.

“This journey for me is far from over,” Penny said, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “I knew what I could do. I mean, again, it’s just I was never on the field. It’s unfortunate, but I’m thankful for whatever I’ve been doing these last few weeks. I couldn’t have done it without these guys giving me an opportunity to show what I can do and just never giving up on me.”

Penny will be a free agent this offseason and more of the same over the next couple of weeks should help him fit into someone’s 2022 backfield plans.