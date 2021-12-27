Report: Jimmy Garoppolo has “a more significant injury” than right thumb sprain

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s absence from Monday’s practice raised some eyebrows. Now there’s some question as to whether Garoppolo will be available for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in his Monday press conference that Garoppolo suffered a right thumb sprain during last week’s loss to the Titans. Shanahan noted that the 49ers will have to determine later if Garoppolo will be able to practice on Wednesday.

But just after Shanahan’s press conference, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo’s injury is thought to be “a more significant injury” than just a right thumb sprain.

No matter what the injury actually is, if Garoppolo is not available for Sunday’s game, then No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance would be in line to start.

Via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, Shanahan said Lance has experienced “the best consecutive four weeks of practice since we’ve had him.” Shanahan noted Lance will have “a chance” to play against Houston if Garoppolo can’t throw as he normally does.

Lance started San Francisco’s Week Five loss against Arizona, going 15-of-29 for 192 yards and an interception, plus 16 caries for 89 yards. He’s played just five offensive snaps since that start.