Report: Miles Sanders broke bone in hand, will see if he can play through it

Getty Images

On Sunday evening, PFT reported that the Eagles feared running back Miles Sanders fractured his hand in the 34-10 win over the Giants and that he could miss time if tests showed that was the case.

Monday morning brings a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Sanders has broken a bone in his hand. Further tests are scheduled to determine if Sanders will be able to play through the injury as the Eagles continue pushing for a playoff spot in the NFC.

Sanders wasn’t the only Eagles back to get dinged in the rout of their division rivals. Jordan Howard left the game with a stinger, so his condition will also be one to watch heading toward a Week 17 date with the Washington Football Team.

Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell are the other backs for the Eagles, who ran for less that 176 yards for the first time since Week Seven in the win over the Giants.