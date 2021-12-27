Ron Rivera: Washington is dealing with some “real-life shit”

Getty Images

Washington won four games in a row to climb back into the playoff picture, but it quickly fell out of contention with three consecutive losses. It had its Week 15 game against the Eagles postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak but still played without 15 players, including quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.

Washington has lost its past three games by 110-51 and is limping to the finish line.

Besides its COVID and injury issues, the team also had safety Deshazor Everett involved in a car crash that killed a passenger last week.

Coach Ron Rivera admitted after the Sunday night slaughter at the hands of the Cowboys that his team is mentally taxed.

“You have to deal with those things, and it’s tough. It’s not easy to try to separate and compartmentalize situations like that. It spills over,” Rivera said. “It’s human nature. These guys are more than just robots. These guys have feelings. These are players; these are people. They got a teammate going through something right now. It’s tough. You have an opportunity, and you don’t have everybody playing. That’s hard on them. That’s not normal shit. That’s real-life shit, and that’s what they’re dealing with. These are young men, and we’re just trying to help them along the way.”

The frustration spilled over to the sideline Sunday night with defensive linemen Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen getting into an altercation on the bench. Payne, Allen and Rivera downplayed the scuffle afterward, explaining it as a product of frustration.

“It definitely affects us, but as professionals it’s our job to go out there and play good football, which, for the last two weeks, has been probably some of the worst football I’ve ever been a part of, including myself,” Allen said. “We have no one to blame but ourselves.”