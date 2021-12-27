Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm leaves for Oregon, effective now

Getty Images

Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm had planned to leave the team after the season for a lateral move to Oregon. The Steelers have announced that Klemm will leave now.

Klemm joined the Steelers in 2019 as assistant offensive line coach. He became the primary position coach this year.

The team announced that assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan will handle the position for the rest of the season.

Although the Steelers didn’t elaborate on the reason for letting Klemm leave now, it’s impossible to ignore the possibility that the team decided to accelerate the timetable after yesterday’s blowout loss to the Chiefs.

Klemm played in the NFL for six seasons. He has spent the bulk of his coaching career at the college level.