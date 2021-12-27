Vic Fangio says he “absolutely” does not worry about his job security

Getty Images

The Broncos could make a coaching change after the season. They could do it now, in order to get a head start on interviewing assistant coaches from other teams.

Coach Vic Fangio told reporters on Monday that he’s not worried about his job security.

“Do I acknowledge it’s out there, could happen? Absolutely,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of 9News.com. “But do I worry about it? I absolutely do not.”

There’s no reason to worry, because worrying won’t change it. The real question is whether the Broncos will hire a new coach with the strong possibility of an ownership change. The organization could decide to stick with Fangio, who is under contract through 2022, so that the next owner can make the decision on what to do about the coaching situation.

Fangio said he’d be willing to return for the fourth and final year of his contract without an extension. So maybe he will be back.

It would be easy to justify it. They overachieved this year. If they can acquire a high-end veteran quarterback in the offseason, they could make a real move in 2022.