Aaron Rodgers continues his surge in MVP odds

Getty Images

The woke mob has fallen asleep at the switch.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose post-COVID diatribe included a prediction that the media won’t give him MVP votes, continues to surge in the MVP odds.

Currently, PointsBet has Rodgers at -225 to win the NFL’s MVP award for the fourth time in his career. He’s now the clear favorite over the likes of Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (+650) and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (+800).

If the Packers hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Rodgers likely will win it. The voting could become interesting however, if/when the Chiefs secure the top seed in the AFC. Although quarterback Patrick Mahomes hasn’t had an overwhelming statistical performance this year, his name recognition and leadership of a team that has gotten better and better after a rough stretch in the early part of the season could make a difference.

Besides, Mahomes has 4,310 passing yards. Rodgers (who missed a game due to COVID) has 3,689. That said, Mahomes has 33 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. Rodgers has 33 touchdown passes — and only four interceptions.

If both teams get the top seed in their respective conferences, Rodgers deserves it more than Mahomes. The betting odds prove it. And at this point not even the woke mob can keep it from happening.