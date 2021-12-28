Allen Robinson lost 10 pounds, still doesn’t feel back to normal after battling COVID-19

December 28, 2021
NFL players are young and healthy, and 95 percent of them are vaccinated, and as a result most players who get COVID-19 are either completely asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms. Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is an exception.

Robinson revealed today that he lost 10 pounds while battling COVID-19 and still doesn’t feel like he’s 100 percent healthy.

Although Robinson has cleared the league’s COVID-19 protocols and returned to the Bears, that doesn’t mean he’s going to be able to perform at the same level as he did before he got the virus. Some athletes have dealt with lingering symptoms long after the virus cleared their systems and they tested negative.

Robinson is playing this season on the franchise tender, meaning he’s slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March. He may be about to leave Chicago, but he said he hasn’t started thinking about that yet. Of more immediate importance is focusing on his health.

  1. Actually there are others who have been quite sick but no one is talking about it. Bills had one player in the hospital.

  2. The Bears are where wide receivers go to die.
    A-Rob deserves better. Up until this year he’s been a #1 receiver and a leader to the younger players.
    I hope he goes somewhere and has great success.

  3. The Vikings had a player hospitalized with COVID last month as well. But if it’s not a starter/star it doesn’t get a ton of notice.

  4. It would be interesting to see the numbers on how many players have become symptomatic, whether vaccinated or not, compared to the number of positive tests they’ve had throughout the league this season. One might find that information useful in judging the safety and effectiveness of the league’s protocols.

  5. I got the seasonal flu three years ago and had the same experience. Lost lots of weight and it took a couple months before I felt back to 100%.

  6. I’m most definitely not an NFL athlete, but i had covid in 2020 at 38 and it took me 3 months to be able to walk up a flight of stairs without getting winded after i recovered. I’m a distance runner and it messed me up good.

  7. NFL players are young and healthy, and 95 percent of them are vaccinated
    ________________________________________

    And yet they are still getting covid at an unprecedented rate!

