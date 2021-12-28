Andy Reid anticipating members of Chiefs staff will get head coaching interview requests

Getty Images

In the last couple of coaching cycles, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has received several interviews but hasn’t landed a job.

With two current coaching vacancies and more likely to come available, Bieniemy is one member of Kansas City’s staff that should receive some attention once again.

As of 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, teams with vacancies can request interviews with assistant coaches. In his Monday press conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he was anticipating hearing from teams about potential interviews.

“I’m sure I’ll hear from people on that — Eric Bieniemy, Spags [defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] has been a head coach and could easily jump in somewhere too,” Reid said. “I’ve hammered the point about Eric Bieniemy. I just think the world of the guy, and he’s tremendous. I would imagine there are other guys on the staff, so whatever happens, happens there, but I’m always pulling for guys. If they have an opportunity to be promoted, more power to them.”

The Chiefs have already clinched their sixth consecutive AFC West title and are in position to clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the third time in the last four seasons.