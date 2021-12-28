Bashaud Breeland tests positive for COVID-19, has not signed with Cardinals yet

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland hasn’t signed with the Cardinals just yet.

Breeland flew to Arizona with the intention of signing but tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Cardinals are still planning to sign Breeland, but only when he clears COVID-19 protocols. It’s also still possible Breeland could change his mind and sign with another team. He reportedly generated interest from other teams after the Vikings cut him.

Breeland was a starting cornerback for the Vikings who was released after an altercation with coaches and teammates on the practice field. Breeland was not having a great season before he was cut, but any cornerback who’s capable of starting could be a valuable addition for a playoff team in the final weeks of the season.