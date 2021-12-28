Bruce Arians on Ke’Shawn Vaughn: I think he’s a lead dog

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2021, 11:06 AM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers
Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn hasn’t gotten many opportunities to run the ball for the Buccaneers since joining the team as a 2020 third-round pick, but he made the most of his chance to step into the backfield in Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

Vaughn saw an uptick in playing time with Leonard Fournette out of the lineup and  ran seven times for 70 yards as a complement to starter Ronald Jones in the 32-6 win. The biggest of those runs was a 55-yard touchdown that gave the Buccaneers their first points in the first half of the game

After the win, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was asked if he thinks Vaughn has a future as the team’s third-down back.

“No, I think he’s a lead back,” Arians said, via Zach Goodall of SI.com. “He has great running skills, excellent jump-cut ability and he’s worked on his hands. His hands are better. He dropped [a pass on Sunday] — it pissed him off — but he has worked on his hands hard. I think he’s a lead dog.”

A lead role may not be in the cards for Vaughn in the near future, but Fournette and Jones aren’t under contract in 2022 and there’s a window for Vaughn to make his case for a bigger piece of the offensive pie down the road.

3 responses to “Bruce Arians on Ke’Shawn Vaughn: I think he’s a lead dog

  1. and Arians also said Blaine Gabbert was the future. I think it’s more likely Vaughn is out of the league in the next 3 years and selling used cars then it is he becomes relevant in the NFL

  2. In the offseason, I thought it was a mistake to re-sign Fournette. I would’ve made Ronald Jones–already on contract and we were cap-strapped–the lead back and made Vaughn the backup in order to further develop him. He’s got some skills that need to be put on the field.

    In retrospect, I was wrong about Fournette; he’s definitely proved his worth this year. Maybe this offseason they let Rojo walk, re-sign Fournette, and let Vaughn develop behind him.

  3. If Brady sticks around, no doubt they give Fournette a 2 year deal, 12 million dollar deal. Ronald Jones and Gio Benard walk; Keyshawn Vaughn maybe third on the depth chart behind either a draft pick who can catch or free agent signing

