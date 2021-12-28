Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 69-year-old Arians is vaccinated, which greatly reduces his risk of becoming seriously ill, but he is now isolating from the team.

Buccaneers assistant head coach and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin will assume the head-coaching duties while Arians is out. If Arians hasn’t returned, Goodwin will be the acting head coach Sunday against the Jets.

The Bucs have also confirmed that cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.