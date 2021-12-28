Bucs putting cornerback Jamel Dean on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have had a hard time keeping their cornerbacks healthy all season, and now they’re losing starting cornerback Jamel Dean for some period of time.

Dean is going on the COVID-19 reserve list, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Bucs have said their roster is 100 percent vaccinated, and they have largely avoided significant COVID-19 outbreaks, but Dean joins wide receiver Mike Evans on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Because Dean is vaccinated, he won’t necessarily be out for long, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Jets is certainly in doubt.