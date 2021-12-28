Chargers activate five from COVID reserve, put four on list

Getty Images

The Chargers got five players back from their COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, but four of their teammates took their places.

The league’s daily transaction wire brings word that quarterback Chase Daniel, guard Senio Kelemete, defensive tackle Justin Jones, wide receiver Andre Roberts, and linebacker Chris Rumph are back on the active roster.

It also shows that defensive back Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, long snapper Matt Overton, and tackle Trey Pipkins are now on the list. With Tuesday’s changes to the league’s quarantine protocol, those players can be activated in five days if they are asymptomatic.

That change could also clear the path for players like defensive end Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler, and center Corey Linsley to return to the team in time to play against the Broncos this weekend.