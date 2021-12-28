Chiefs once again have best odds to win Super Bowl

Getty Images

An eight-game winning streak can change a lot of minds.

For the Chiefs, a stunning turnabout from 3-4 to 11-4 has caused them to return to the top of the stack in the odds to win the Super Bowl. Currently, Kansas City is a +400 (four to one) favorite to win it all. They’re followed in the odds by Packers, at +450.

Next are the Bucs at +650, the Bills and Rams at +800, and the Cowboys at +1000.

The Patriots currently land at +1300, followed by the Colts at +1600 and the Cardinals and Titans at +2000.

The Bengals could be an intriguing value play at +2800, along with the 49ers at +4000. (But not the Chargers at +4000.)

The Chiefs also are the clear favorites to win the AFC crown, at +160, followed by the Bills at +350. The Packers are +200 to win the NFC, with the Bucs at +300.

In any of these wagers, the biggest wildcard continues to be the pandemic. It can, in one fell swoop, wipe out a team’s chances to progress on the playoff tree.