Dan Campbell on if Jared Goff can be Lions long-term QB: “I don’t see why not”

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 28, 2021, 9:04 AM EST
The Lions didn’t draft a quarterback early in the 2021 draft, opting to roll with quarterback Jared Goff for at least one season.

But Goff, who turned 27 in October, still has the potential to be Detroit’s QB1 for several seasons to come.

Goff has won two of his last three starts for the Lions. And his progress over the course of the year can give Detroit some flexibility for the upcoming offseason.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked in a Tuesday interview on 97.1 The Ticket if Goff can be the Lions’ long-term quarterback.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t see why not,” Campbell said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “He’s playing pretty good ball right now.”

While that may not be the strongest endorsement, it essentially puts the ball in Goff’s court to continue to play well and claim the job as his own.

The quarterback’s last start was his best of the season, as he completed 21-of-26 passes for 216 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers when the Lions beat the Cardinals 30-12. That was good for a 139.7 passer rating — his highest mark of the season.

Overall, Goff has competed 67 percent off his passes for 3,007 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2021. He’s also fumbled nine times losing six of them.

With Goff’s contract, it’s unlikely the Lions would part ways with him anyway before 2023. But the former No. 1 overall pick continuing to play well would likely make everyone feel better about Detroit’s QB situation entering 2022.

11 responses to “Dan Campbell on if Jared Goff can be Lions long-term QB: “I don’t see why not”

  1. Can’t afford to say otherwise, especially with the contract they gave Goff. Without a shining QB prospect in this years draft, Lions will probably look to 2023 for a long term solution. They will still have an additional 1st round asset to play with to try and package a deal then.

    For now, the Lions have so many holes on the roster they should simply draft for talent. Looking forward to grabbing one of the monster DEs at the top of this years crop.

  2. Talk about putting Dan Campbell on the spot…once Jared Goff comes to grips with the fact,that he’s a serviceable high end back up QB,that can come in get a win or 2 in a pinch,the smoother the rest of his career will. Possibly a Ryan Fitzpatrick type career trajectory.

  3. Bring in a good veteran anyway and push Geoff to get better….then draft a new Qb in 2023

  6. I like Dan Campbell,but you get this feeling he was hired as a bridge head coach tasked to pull this team out of the mire(a lot like Culley in Houston). Once the team gets better and headed in the right direction,Dan may not be be around to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

  7. Goff has shown enough to buy the Lions another year before they need to have the QB of the future ready to start . That being said Goff’s limitations make it clear he’s a placeholder not the future for the Lions . If the Lions think he’s anything more then a placeholder they are sadly mistaken .

  8. Fun fact:

    In 2019, Jared Goff signed a 4 year, $134,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Rams, including a $25,000,000 signing bonus, $110,042,682 guaranteed.

  9. I don’t see why not either. He’s been playing better than Stafford lately. Use those two first rounders this year to improve the rest of the team. They lost a lot of close games this year that can turn into wins next year with a better overall team.

  With Goff's contract, it's unlikely the Lions would part ways with him anyway before 2023. But the former No. 1 overall pick continuing to play well would likely make everyone feel better about Detroit's QB situation entering 2022.
    ———
    If they go into next season with Goff NO one would/should feel good. Goff has shown over extensive playing time who he us and what his limitations are. 1 or 2 games doesnt change the fact that post-snap/presnap (after the headset is off) Goff is slightly above clueless, is very scatter shot on deep passes and the actual passes he can hit routinely from the route tree is limited. Again 2 good games doesnt change what’s been shown over and over again on tape, buying into a couple games that overall are an anomaly on his track record would be foolish and it’s how teams miss when re-signing or signing players in free agency.

