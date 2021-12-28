Dan Campbell on if Jared Goff can be Lions long-term QB: “I don’t see why not”

Getty Images

The Lions didn’t draft a quarterback early in the 2021 draft, opting to roll with quarterback Jared Goff for at least one season.

But Goff, who turned 27 in October, still has the potential to be Detroit’s QB1 for several seasons to come.

Goff has won two of his last three starts for the Lions. And his progress over the course of the year can give Detroit some flexibility for the upcoming offseason.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked in a Tuesday interview on 97.1 The Ticket if Goff can be the Lions’ long-term quarterback.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t see why not,” Campbell said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “He’s playing pretty good ball right now.”

While that may not be the strongest endorsement, it essentially puts the ball in Goff’s court to continue to play well and claim the job as his own.

The quarterback’s last start was his best of the season, as he completed 21-of-26 passes for 216 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers when the Lions beat the Cardinals 30-12. That was good for a 139.7 passer rating — his highest mark of the season.

Overall, Goff has competed 67 percent off his passes for 3,007 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2021. He’s also fumbled nine times losing six of them.

With Goff’s contract, it’s unlikely the Lions would part ways with him anyway before 2023. But the former No. 1 overall pick continuing to play well would likely make everyone feel better about Detroit’s QB situation entering 2022.