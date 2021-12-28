Falcons place Feleipe Franks, Richie Grant on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Falcons have placed quarterback Feleipe Franks and safety Richie Grant on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Tuesday.

Franks has served as Matt Ryan‘s backup on game day the past three weeks, with Josh Rosen inactive. Franks has played 14 snaps on offense and 36 on special teams this season. He last played on special teams in Week 13.

Grant has played in the rotation in the secondary this season, most recently in the nickel, and as a core special teams player. The rookie second-round choice has seen action on 251 defensive snaps and 281 on special teams.

Rookies Darren Hall and Avery Williams are available if Grant doesn’t clear COVID-19 protocols.

Franks and Grant join Marlon Davison, Tyeler Davison, Brandon Copeland, Tajae Sharpe, James Vaughters and Dorian Etheridge on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.