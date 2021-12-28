Frank Reich: Ryan Kelly indicated we could anticipate him being back in building this week

Getty Images

Colts center Ryan Kelly has been away from the team for several weeks, but it sounds like he may be back around the club this week.

Kelly missed one game while on the COVID-19 reserve list and he’s missed the last two games after the death of his daughter. On Monday, Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters that he’s spoken to Kelly and that Kelly gave him the impression that he will be back at the team’s facility in the coming days.

“It seemed like he was doing well, all things considered,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson at the Indianapolis Star. “He’s still going through that process. I was encouraged talking to him, he did give me some indication, I think we could anticipate him being back in the building this week.”

Reich didn’t say anything about Kelly returning to play and stressed that the team is going to “continue to give him and [his wife] Emma the support that they need” as they continue going through a difficult time for their family.